Shoving Insects Into Your Mouth Is Becoming Quite Popular In Massachusetts

People have different reactions when it comes to seeing bugs and other creepy crawlies, am I right? Unease...revulsion...horror...hunger....Wait. What? HUNGER??? It's true, Massachusetts friends and neighbors.

I don't know if it's a fad or a sign of life here in the 2020s, but more people nowadays are into edible bugs, and I don't get it. Yuck. Sure, I remember growing up and seeing those packs of Larvets worm snacks in mail-order catalogs, but, again, YUCK.

I suppose I even kind of understand the practice of eating the worm at the bottom of a bottle of Mezcal. I mean, you're drunk by the time you get to the worm, and so you won't even taste it, right? Nope, not for me, thanks.

The big question is: Would YOU be able to eat to your heart's content if you were served up a heaping plate of insects? Me neither. Don't knock it until you try it, I guess. But that doesn't make the thought of scarfing down some crickets any easier.

LawnStarter conducted a survey recently looking at the top states for edible insects and wildlife "cuisine", and incredibly (to me, anyway), Massachusetts is one of the TOP STATES for eating bugs!!

However, there is a method to this madness. Well, several methods, actually. The number one benefit of eating insects is the health factor. It turns out that eating bugs is very nutritious. They are loaded with copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

Also, they are high in protein. Not to mention, insects are cheap, and they are an easy-to-produce source of nutrients. Insects also require less feed, land, and water than other livestock such as cows and pigs. Less greenhouse gas emissions, too.

If that weren't enough, some experts say eating insects could help save the planet. TIME Magazine even did a big article on it a few years ago. LawnStarter used several key metrics to determine the rankings, including eateries serving insects and the number of edible species, just to name a few.

Top States to Try Edible Insect and Wildlife Cuisine, according to LawnStarter:

California New York North Carolina Minnesota Florida Virginia Massachusetts Illinois Georgia Ohio

What does it say about the Commonwealth being the only New England state to land in the Top 10? The next highest is Connecticut at #27! Outside of New Hampshire (#30), the other New England states are in the forties.

If you're into creepy crawlies or you're considering REALLY living off the land, check out the full article on LawnStarter's website here. It will either make you hungry or consider swearing off food altogether, but it makes for good reading.

