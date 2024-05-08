Six Flags In Mass. Makes Big Change For 2024 Season

Six Flags in Massachusetts is open for the 2024 season and now offers a free parking option. The park will be open on the weekends only until after Memorial Day. Let's face it parking at huge popular attractions like Six Flags can feel like gauging, so good on them for offering this.

Speedy Parking is now FREE for pass holders at Six Flags New England

Speedy parking was introduced late last year, but didn't really catch on according to some Six Flags enthusiasts. There were just two lanes dedicated to it and there was a $20.00 charge apparently.

How do you get the free parking?

Speedy parking is now free free for all passes that list parking as an active benefit, you can download the app or head to the Six Flags website to register for the parking perk at your home park. Six Flags is offering this option all of their parks.

Pass holders to Six Flags must register for the free speedy parking option!

You can register one license plate with speedy parking at your home park.

How much is parking normally at Six Flags?

Parking at Six Flags can be anywhere from $40-$55, so this is a pretty cool option for pass holders.

A railroad themed attraction will be at the park (Rockville Theater) until July 28th this summer 2024

The Rockville Train Show debuts this Saturday featuring more than 10 different modules with various New England scenes and landscapes. A 30-foot by 30-foot model train will also be on display in partnership with Amherst Railway Society. -wwlp.com