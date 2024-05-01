Six Flags In Massachusetts Now Offers Free Parking

Six Flags in Massachusetts is open for the 2024 season and now offers a free parking option. Let's face it parking at huge popular attractions like Six Flags can feel like gauging, so good on them for offering this.

Speedy Parking is now FREE for pass holders at Six Flags New England

Speedy parking was introduced late last year, but didn't really catch on according to some Six Flags enthusiasts. There were just two lanes dedicated to it and there was a $20.00 charge apparently.

How do you get the free parking?

Speedy parking is now free free for all passes that list parking as an active benefit, you can download the app or head to the Six Flags website to register for the parking perk at your home park. Six Flags is offering this option all of their parks.

Pass holders to Six Flags must register for the free speedy parking option!

You can register one license plate with speedy parking at your home park.

How much is parking normally at Six Flags?

Parking at Six Flags can be anywhere from $40-$55, so this is a pretty cool option for pass holders.

HERE ARE 3 OF NEW ENGLAND'S OLDEST ROLLER COASTERS

1. Thunderbolt at Six Flags New England in Agawam, MA

This wooden roller coaster opened up in 1941, and is currently the oldest roller coaster at Six Flags. Thunderbolt boasts a height of 70 feet and top speed is listed at 40 MPH.

Six Flags NE Ultimate Facebook

Six Flags NE Ultimate Facebook Six Flags NE Ultimate Facebook loading...

2. Yankee Cannonball at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH

I spoke with a representative at the park on Friday and this old wooden roller coaster is absolutely operational and was built in 1930 and moved to Canobie Lake in 1936. Yankee Cannonball's height is listed at 65 feet and its top speed is 35 MPH and takes about 60 seconds finish.

Canobie Lake Facebook

Canobie Lake Facebook Canobie Lake Facebook loading...

3. Wildcat at Lake Compounce in Southington, CT

New England's oldest roller coaster is located in Lake Compounce amusement park. Built in 1927, this wooden coaster boasts a height of 85 feet, top speed is 48 MPH, and takes about 75 seconds to ride. Enjoy!

Lake Compounce Facebook