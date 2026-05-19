Six Flags New England Memorial Day Schedule and Ticket Prices

Memorial Day is coming up this weekend, and if you and the kids are looking for something a little more thrilling than the average cookout, Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, will be open on May 25.

What is the Park Schedule for May 2026?

According to the park's website, below are the dates for May that Six Flags will be open to the public.

5/22 - 11 am - 7 pm (waterpark closed)

5/23 - 11 am - 9 pm (waterpark open from 11:30 am - 6 pm)

5/24 - 11 am - 9 pm (waterpark open from 11:30 am - 6 pm)

5/25/Memorial Day - 11 am - 9 pm (water park open from 11:30 am - 6 pm)

5/27 - 10:30 am - 4 pm (waterpark closed)

5/28 - 10:30 am - 4 pm (waterpark closed)

5/29 - 11 am - 7 pm (waterpark closed)

5/30 - 11 am - 9 pm (waterpark open from 11:30 am - 6 pm)

5/31 - 11 am - 9 pm (waterpark open from 11:30 am - 6 pm)

That's just the schedule for May; you can check out the entire summer schedule by going here.

What is the Cost of a Ticket to Six Flags New England?

If you are interested in attending Six Flags this Memorial Day weekend, you're probably wondering what a ticket costs. According to the Six Flags website, a single-day ticket costs $49. However, when you get to the final step of the checkout process, you'll incur a $9.99 processing fee, which will bring your single ticket total to $58.99. Again, this is for a single ticket, not season passes, memberships, group tickets, or other forms of passes/tickets offered by the park, which you can explore more here.

No Refunds on Park Ticket Purchases

It's also worth noting that all Six Flags tickets and season passes are non-refundable, so it's a good idea to check the weather ahead of time before purchasing your tickets.

So, if you are looking for a thrill this Memorial Day weekend, Six Flags New England is definitely an option.

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