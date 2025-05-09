Six Most Underrated Tourist Stops in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

There are staple tourist stops in Massachusetts that everyone knows about, like Plymouth Rock, the Mayflower, etc., but there are some underrated stops that are often overlooked.

Six of the Most Underrated Tourist Stops in Massachusetts

Recently, Only in Your State scoured Reddit for locals' recommendations on underrated tourist stops that visitors to Massachusetts might be missing.

Minuteman National Park, Lincoln/Concord

The Montague Bookmill, Montague

Quabbin Reservoir, Belchertown

DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, Lincoln

Dogtown, Gloucester

Battleship Cove, Fall River

Do we agree with the list? What did they leave off, and what is worth skipping?