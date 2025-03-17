Another Pest is Now Active in Massachusetts Neighborhoods

It's that time of year when Massachusetts is starting to experience more visible wildlife in residential neighborhoods and private properties, it's not rare to see deer, bobcats, coyotes, rodents, and more throughout the Bay State.

Get our free mobile app

I've mentioned before that I wake up in the overnight hours to go to work. Lately, when I've been leaving my house I have been smelling a skunk scent on a couple of occasions. Skunks are certainly active right now in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, it's skunk breeding season.

When is Skunk Breeding Season in Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov breeding season for skunks typically occurs from February through March. In late April to early June, the female will excavate a den and give birth to 2–10 kits, which are born blind and helpless. If disturbed, females will move their kits to a new den. The kits do not leave the den until they are approximately 6 to 8 weeks old. So if you are seeing or smelling skunk activity as of late, this could be the reason for it.

As with other wild animals, if you want to keep skunks away from your house and yard you should do the following:

Secure garbage (keep lids on tight and bring your garbage outside on the actual day of pickup, not the night before.

Keep bird feeder areas clean

Keep an eye on your pet and feed them indoors.

If you are in the presence of a skunk, stay calm and slowly move away, giving the skunk a chance to move on.

Skunks are found throughout most of Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc. If you follow these tips, you should be able to coexist with nature's stinky creatures.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany