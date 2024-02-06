Small Massachusetts Spot Named Best Cheeseburger in the Nation

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, the beloved burger comes in a close second. From gourmet wagyu beef burgers, or burgers sprayed with gold flakes (yes, apparently this is really a thing) to mom and pop dinners and the ever popular drive thru, Massachusetts has an abundance of burgers to choose from.

However, one of those burger joints reigns supreme and has made the coveted list of best burger spots in the nation.

This Hyannis, Massachusetts Burger Joint Named Best in the Country

According to a recent Yelp! ranking, The Knack in Hyannis, Massachusetts is home to the best burgers in the state, earning it a spot on the national ranking.

Located on Route 132 in Cape Cod, The Knack features six different burgers on its menu, which all earn exceptional reviews.

They include the Butcher’s Burger which is topped with cheese and a super secret burger sauce, a Classic Cheeseburger (burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles) the Ring Burger (onion rings, bacon, cheese, sweet horseradish sauce) the Avocado Burger (avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce) the Pickle & Spice Burger: pickled red onions, house-made pickles, roasted jalapeños, cheese, spicy mayo) and last but not least the Veggie burger (house-made veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, burger sauce).

In order to reach their results, Yelp! identified businesses in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘cheeseburger,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘cheeseburger,’ between January 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023.