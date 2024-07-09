Small Western Massachusetts City Named 2024’s Best Place to Live in the U.S.

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but a recent ranking identified the best of the best.

Money.com recently ranked The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. by comparing communities across the country based on a handful of metrics.

Those metrics included the health of the local job market, the average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters, the percentage of residents in poverty, and the quality of public schools.

This year’s Best Places to Live list celebrates cities and towns where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life. Backed by rigorous research and data-driven analysis, these 50 places are the blueprint for the future.

Northampton, Massachusetts Named Best Place to Live in the U.S. 2024

Northampton, Massachusetts was named one of the best places to live in the U.S. by Money Magazine. The vibrant western Massachusetts city was the only community from the state to make the list.

The diverse city of just under 30,000 people is known for its vibrant arts scene, independently owned shops and restaurants, walkable downtown, breathtaking scenery, and five prestigious area colleges.

Besides the thriving downtown, there is also an abundance of outdoor walking and biking trails that traverse the city. Those who'd like to live in Northampton will see a median listing price of $469,000 on homes for sale.