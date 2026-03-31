Out Of The 150 Smartest Cities In The U.S., Massachusetts Has 4 In The Top 50
As many of you dear readers are well aware, we have LOTS of smart people residing in the Bay State. And I'm sure that some of you are aware that we have two of the best schools in the country. If you're not aware of that, check out my post here.
The point? Many of these educated folks, upon graduating from our wonderful schools, decide to settle down and make the Commonwealth their home. Not only that, but smart people from all over the country choose to make Massachusetts their home.
This year, the personal finance experts at WalletHub decided to take a look at which cities the most educated Americans were settling down in. WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics.
Those metrics included such data sets as the quality of public schools, the percentage of the population with a bachelor's degree or higher, the gender education gap, the racial education gap, and more.
When all was said and done, four Massachusetts cities ranked on the most educated list, three tied for #10, and one in the top 50 (Worcester, at #42). Without further ado, here is WalletHub's report on "2026's Most Educated Cities in America":
Which Massachusetts Cities Made The Top 10?
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Madison, WI
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Raleigh-Cary, NC
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkley, CA
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
The Boston-Cambridge-Newton Metropolitan Statistical Area is a major economic region in New England that also covers parts of New Hampshire. And it's full of some pretty smart people!
Way to go, Bay State! There's more info to learn, too! It's a pretty fascinating study, and you should check it out for yourself when you have some spare time. Just visit WalletHub's website here.
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