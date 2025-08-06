The NFL Bans Smelling Salts – What About Mass.?

The use of smelling salts dominated conversation on this morning's radio show after news broke that the NFL banned them, apparently Tom Brady was a big fan!

What are smelling salts?

Smelling salts are small packets or bottles filled with ammonia-based chemicals that release a strong smell when opened or crushed. They’ve been around for centuries and are often used to wake someone up if they faint. This is their intended purpose.

The sharp ammonia scent irritates the nose and lungs, triggering a reflex that makes you breathe faster and feel alert. Athletes, like football or hockey players, sometimes use them for a quick energy boost before a game, though this isn’t their main purpose.

Why do people use them?

Using smelling salts as a stimulant, like for a quick energy kick, is common among athletes, but it’s not recommended for casual use since it’s not a true energy source. The NFL banned them in 2025 because some players were misusing them as a performance enhancer, and the league worried about health risks and fairness. Always use smelling salts carefully and follow instructions to stay safe.

Can you purchase smelling salts at retailers in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, finding smelling salts in brick-and-mortar stores like CVS, Walgreens, or Target can be tough. They’re not always stocked, so you might need to check medical supply stores or call ahead. Online stores like Amazon or Walmart sell them, with prices ranging from $10 for a pack of 10 ampules to $40 for larger bottles. They’re not super expensive, but costs vary by brand.

The NFL just banned them - What's the harm?

Are they harmful? If used correctly, holding them 4 - 6 inches from your nose, they’re generally safe but can irritate your nose or eyes if too close. Overuse might cause headaches or breathing issues. Some products aren’t FDA-approved for non-medical use, which raises safety concerns.

The NFL banned smelling salts due to the fact that they can hide concussion symptoms.

"The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL.” -yahoo.com

