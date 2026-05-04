Popular Restaurant Chain Has Permanently Closed All Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is no stranger to businesses closing down. When you combine the post-pandemic climate, the surge in the cost of living, and trying to make ends meet, it's no surprise that retailers, banks, pharmacies, and restaurants have had to shut down or restructure their business models. People are tightening their belts, and some things just have to go. Disposable income isn't what it once was for many folks.

Restaurant Chain Closes All Locations, Including Two in Massachusetts

The latest in a list of restaurant chains, Smokey Bones, has called it quits. Its two Massachusetts locations in Taunton and Tyngsboro are permanently closed, but it's not just the two Bay State sites that have permanently closed; the entire company is no more.

READ MORE: One of America's Most Popular Grocers to Open Another Location in Massachusetts

Confirming the closures, the company's website has been replaced with the following message.

To Our Community,

After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors as of Monday, April 27th. This isn't just the end of a restaurant—it's the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories. From first bites to final toasts, you made this place more than just BBQ—you made it home. We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we'll never forget. While the smokers have cooled and the doors are closed, the spirit of what we built together will always stay with us. Thank you for 27 amazing years.

Sincerely and smoky,

The Smokey Bones Team

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker