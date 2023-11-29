It’s Illegal to Operate Snow Blowers in Massachusetts Outside of These Hours

Winter doesn't officially start for another three weeks, but Massachusetts residents are already getting into the season.

The beginning of winter means the start of the holiday season which brings holiday lights, shopping, decorating, baking, and family traditions. While most people aren't always thrilled to kick off winter, the holidays arriving during the early part of the season can soften the cold weather blow.

The winter and impending snow in Massachusetts might not be everyone's cup of tea, but those of us who love outdoor recreation like skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing can't wait. There is also a large contingency of people who make a living off of snowy weather from plow drivers to ski resorts and everything in between.

Speaking of snow removal, it's probably the most annoying part of winter. If you're fortunate enough to have someone plow and shovel for you, don't take that for granted. The rest of us in Massachusetts are headed into a long stretch of sometimes back-breaking work, literally. Each year approximately 11,500 people go to the emergency room with snow removal injuries.

If you don't have someone doing your snow removal for you, the next best thing is having a snow blower. As far as time and effort, it is far more beneficial to use a snow blower than a plain old shovel, but not only are snowblowers expensive, but there are also restrictions as to when you can use them.

It's Illegal for Massachusetts Residents to Use Snowblowers Outside of These Hours

While each municipality in Massachusetts is different several towns and cities have allotted hours in which they are allowed to operate homeowner equipment, including lawnmowers and snowblowers. These restrictions usually coincide with a city or town's noise ordinance.

For example, in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts on storm days, you can only operate your snow blower between 5:00 am and midnight. If you try and get an early jump on snow removal, you could face a $100 fine.

In the town of Newton, Massachusetts, snow blowing is only allowed between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts snow blowing must adhere to the town's current noise ordinance which prohibits "domestic power tools" before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

If your town doesn’t have a specified noise ordinance, then the statewide quiet hours between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm apply.