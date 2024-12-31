Snow, Rain, Gale Force Wind Heading For Massachusetts

A winter weather system is forecasted to move into Massachusetts from the south and west on Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to bring rain and potential gale force winds into the Boston area with snow and mixed precipitation to central and western Massachusetts with gusty conditions.

We'll start the New Year off with some nasty weather come Wednesday evening.

A period of heavy rain and perhaps a few embedded t-storms will overspread the region from southwest to northeast between 10 pm and 2 AM...just as we are ringing in 2025. -nwsboston on X.

Gale Warning in effect for Massachusetts coastal waters

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM EST FRIDAY... WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 4 to 6 feet expected. WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Narragansett Bay. WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 3 AM EST Friday. -nws

Weather forecast for Boston, MA

Gale warning in effect.

Wednesday night:

Overcast. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Weather forecast for Worcester, MA

Wind advisory in effect.

Wednesday night:

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Windy and remaining cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph

Weather forecast for Pittsfield, MA

Wednesday night:

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Temperatures are expected to get much colder late this week with temperatures in the 30's in the eastern part of the state and in the 20's in the western section of Massachusetts.

