Harsh Punishment for Throwing Snow in Massachusetts

Massachusetts just received some snow on Thursday and depending on where you live in the Bay State, you may have received only an inch or two or seven or more inches. Hardwick for example received 9.2 inches from the latest storm while Mansfield received about an inch. Greenfield was in the middle receiving about three to four inches.

Of course, many kids love snow not just because they get to play in it but also because the recent snowfall presented many children throughout Massachusetts with a snow day on Thursday. My daughter has been regularly talking about going out and playing in the snow. She loves winter but she's been sick so my wife and I are waiting a little bit before we have her go out and roll around in the white stuff.

Watch Out for Snowball Fights in Massachusetts, It Could Cost You Some Bucks or Worse

With snow on the ground, kids will be making snowballs, possibly adults too. Keep in mind that you can be punished for throwing snow at someone especially if it's someone who's not expecting it or doesn't want you to throw it in their direction. While there isn't an implicit law regarding throwing snow at someone it could fall under Massachusetts' assault law. Here's what the law states according to the 193rd General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts:

Whoever commits an assault or an assault and battery upon another shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than 21/2 years in a house of correction or by a fine of not more than $1,000.

Some Punishments Aren't as Harsh for Throwing Snow in Massachusetts

This is obviously on the extreme side of things. Another punishment for throwing snow in Massachusetts according to Google searches is that it could be considered a form of disorderly conduct or assault, depending on the severity, and could result in a fine depending on the local jurisdiction and the circumstances, with potential fines ranging from $50 to $200 for throwing snow into the street or on public property.

While throwing snow at someone seems like a harmless act, be careful as it could injure the person on the receiving end. If you want to have a snowball fight make sure you're doing it with others who agree to it or avoid snowball fights completely. That's the best way to stay out of trouble. Nobody wants to face a punishment, especially around the holidays.

