Some Surprises On The List For Favorite Fast-Food Joints In Massachusetts

I know I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Fast food is not the best thing for you. We get it, we understand. But who doesn't love a Whopper Jr. or a Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco on occasion?

Whatever you're craving, whether it's some crispy fried (or grilled) chicken, a tasty burger, or perhaps something Mexican, you'll probably find at least one of your favorite fast-food franchises on the following list.

Recently, BetMassachusetts.com researched the most popular fast-food chains by looking at the number of online search results for each chain over a full year. Let's get to it, shall we?

Massachusetts' Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants:

1. McDonald's
McDonald's reigns supreme in the Bay State. And being the biggest fast-food chain in the world, it will probably ALWAYS be #1. Think about it. McDonald's is the first restaurant that introduced us to the whole "fast food" concept.

2. Chick-fil-A (tied with...)

2. Wendy's. Yep. A two-way tie for #2. Both Wendy's and Chick-fil-A are among my personal faves. Although I do prefer my chicken a little bit spicier (the Popeyes way).

4. Burger King (tied with...)

4. Taco Bell (tied with...)

4. Chipotle. I know. These ties are crazy, right? A three-way tie for fourth place. The Bell, I have to say, is another one of my favorites. It probably has to do with the fact that my granddaughter Isabelle is a huge fan and we've bonded tremendously well over that (I just realized as I was typing that Belle, which is my nickname for my granddaughter, is a fan of the Bell).

7. Raising Cane's (tied with...)

7. Wing Stop (tied with...)

7. KFC (tied with...)

7. Arby's. WOW. A FOUR-WAY TIE for 7th place. I have to be honest here. I've never tried either Wing Stop or Raising Cane's, but I've heard pretty good reviews for both. Anyway, there you have it.

The most popular fast-food chains in Massachusetts. We may have to do this again in 6 months. The list may be completely different. Check it out for yourself by visiting BetMassachusetts.com's website here.

