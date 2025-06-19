13 Massachusetts Restaurants Featured on This New Netflix Food Show

Massachusetts is known for many things. It plays a pivotal role in the country's history, boasting some of the best colleges and universities in the world, and featuring spectacular landscapes ranging from mountains to beaches. In recent years, the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts, has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

Besides delicious food and excellent service, what can make a culinary experience special is an amazing atmosphere. From the proper lighting, comfortable tables, and carefully curated playlist, there are plenty of things that have an effect on your experience besides the food itself.

The Boston food scene draws national attention from foodies, critics, and celebrities alike, and recently, a new season of a popular Netflix food and travel show hit over 10 Boston area mainstays.

Someone Feed Phil Films Season 8 at Several Massachusetts Restaurants

Someone Feed Phil, a food and travel show featuring Everyone Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, just released season eight on Netflix, and Boston area diners are sure to see some familiar favorites.

According to Boston Magazine, Rosenthal hit the following hot spots in the greater Boston area.

Boston Public Market: 100 Hanover St., Downtown Boston

Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop: 11 Board Alley, North End

Comfort Kitchen: 611 Columbia Rd., Dorchester

Flour Bakery & Cafe: Multiple locations

Galley Diner: 11 P St., South Boston

La Royal: 221 Concord Ave., Cambridge

Modern Pastry: 257 Hanover St., North End

Neptune Oyster: 63 Salem St., North End

Quincy Market: 206 S. Market St., Downtown Boston

Sarma: 249 Pearl St., Somerville

Toscanini’s: Multiple locations

Verveine Cafe & Bakery: 298 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge