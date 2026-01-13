Something That Might Surprise You Concerning 2026 Health Care In Massachusetts

Something That Might Surprise You Concerning 2026 Health Care In Massachusetts

Great news for children, parents, and families throughout Massachusetts! I know I'm often guilty of overusing the phrase "great news", but trust me, this time it's highly justified.

WalletHub, the personal-finance experts, recently released a report concerning health care. It's an annual report. Something WalletHub does once a year to keep us in the know. It's what WalletHub does. And they do it so well.

I'm referring to their report on 2026's Best & Worst States for Health Care, and the Bay State should be proud. Out of all 50 states, Massachusetts ranked #5 for having the BEST Health Care!

WalletHub did its usual thorough job researching the data, getting all the facts, and giving a very comprehensive look at the results. WalletHub compared all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, so no one was left out.

They made comparisons based on 44 key metrics, including average insurance premium, number of doctors and dentists per capita, share of the population with health insurance, and more.

Massachusetts ranked high enough in several key measures (including #1 in two of them: % of Insured Adults and % of Insured Children; also, #2 in both Physicians per Capita and % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year) to be ranked #5th overall.

The Top 10 States for BEST Health Care:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Minnesota
  4. Iowa
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Maine
  7. Colorado
  8. North Dakota
  9. Wisconsin
  10. South Dakota

Way to go, Massachusetts! And for that matter, (almost) the rest of New England! It's interesting to see that Vermont and Connecticut are the only New England neighbors that didn't make the top 10! Vermont is #12, and Connecticut is ranked at #15.

And, because I thought you'd like to know, we may as well take a look at the other end of the spectrum with the states that (for numerous reasons in differing metrics) did NOT perform too well.

The Top 5 States for WORST Health Care:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alaska
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas

And that's a small sampling of states with the best and worst health care in 2026. I'm sure we'll be meeting up again sometime in 2027. Please take a look at WalletHub's website here for the full rankings, data, and statistics.

