Berkshire County Critical Transportation Service About to Make a Full Return

For the past few months, the South County Connector in Great Barrington has had limited service due to the fact that there has been a staffing shortage. As you can imagine, this didn't make it easy for some folks who rely on the service.

Which Areas Does the South County Connector Serve?

The South County Connector serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Egremont, Monterey, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, and Sheffield. The connector also offers limited service to Pittsfield and Canaan, Connecticut.

...But The Service Has Been Scaled Back at Least for Now

When the operating hours were cut over the summer, the service was scaled back from weekday operating hours of 6 am - 9 pm to 6:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. The service to Pittsfield was eliminated.

As a result of the reduction in operating hours, the Town of Great Barrington started advertising open positions for the South County Connector for both full-time and part-time shifts. Flexible or consistent scheduling was part of the open positions, along with paid training and a town-provided vehicle. Not to mention municipal benefits for eligible employees and a rate of $22.57 - $24.69 per hour.

When is the South County Connector Going to Return to Full Service?

It was reported in a recent Berkshire Edge article that at the October 5 Great Barrington Selectboard meeting, Town Manager Liz Hartsgrove announced that the town has filled all of the full-time operator positions for the connector and that she expects that the seven-day full-time service, including the service to Pittsfield, will return by early November of this year.

Learn More About the South County Connector and Open Positions

If you want to learn more about the South County Connector and any part-time positions that still may be available, you can do so by going here.

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