Massachusetts Passengers Flying with Phone Chargers Must Adhere to New Rules on This Airline

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to people traveling to Massachusetts, residents of the state are also traveling out of state, especially by air. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily. One major airline that flies to and from Logan daily is making major changes to a policy determining how passengers can charge their cell phones on board.

Southwest Changing Regulations on Portable Chargers for Massachusetts Travelers

A new safety policy updated by Southwest Airlines will change how passengers are allowed to use portable or wireless chargers. Under the new regulations, passengers using the devices must have them "in plain sight" at all times.

The new policy, which went into effect on May 28, is in response to fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. Passengers using portable chargers or power banks during a flight must have them out of any baggage, and they must remain in plain sight at all times. Charging in overhead bins is not allowed.