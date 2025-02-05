Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, there are plenty of other kind of cuisines that draw plenty of attention from residents and visitors to the state. But we're not talking about steaks, french fries, or even pizza. Nope, we're talking about donuts.

Massachusetts Donut Shop Names Best in the State

Whether you prefer the classic old fashion, a frosted with sprinkles, or the wildly stuffed Instagramable creations you can find a some donut shops today, we all know the feeling a fresh donut can give you.

Recently, Cheapism produced a list of the best donut shop from each state, highlighting 50 unique shops.

So which Massachusetts donut shop was named the best in the state?

Back Door Donuts in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts is the best of the best.

As the name implies, there is indeed a back door to the shop, often used to grab some late night snacks. While most folks think of donuts as morning fare, this popular shop sells them until midnight.

From the classic Boston Cream, to lemon filled, glazed, sprinkles and everything in between Back Door has it all. But the signature gigantic apple fritter takes the cake.