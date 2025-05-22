Popular Airline Announces New Dress Code for Massachusetts Passengers

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to folks traveling to Massachusetts, Massachusetts residents are also traveling out of the state, especially via air travel. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily. One major airline that flies to and from Logan daily is making major changes to their passengers' wardrobe policy.

Spirit Airlines Institutes New Dress Code for Massachusetts Passengers

At the beginning of this year, Spirit Airlines, which operates 25 flights in and out of Logan daily, announced a new "contract of carriage" for its passengers. The policy essentially highlights their passenger code of conduct, which they are and are not allowed to do on board. Customers consent to this code when they purchase their ticket.

In the new contract, Spirit released a revised dress code that all passengers will have to adhere to if they want to board their flight. Section 4.3.1. of the code of conduct covers the updated rules on appearance. According to the airline, any passenger who is “barefoot or inadequately clothed” is in violation of the rules.

Spirit also defines the term "improperly attired” as passengers wearing see-through garments or failing to properly cover up breasts and buttocks. The new dress code also states that anything deemed “lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature” could get a passenger kicked off a flight, including accessories and even tattoos.