Spirit Christmas Plans to Open a Store Near the Berkshires
Spirit Halloween has become a favorite store of mine when searching for new spooky decorations. I can have spent many hours in the store looking at all of the costumes, decorations, and animatronics. This year, the store has one location in Berkshire County at the Lee Premium Outlets.
A couple of years ago, the Spirit company took its successful Halloween concept and created Spirit Christmas. Spirit Christmas offers decor, gifts, stocking stuffers, inflatables, apparel, and more. I was pumped to hear that Spirit Christmas was coming to the Bay State. However, I was disappointed that there were a very limited number of Spirit Christmas stores in Massachusetts and certainly not near the Berkshires.
Is Spirit Christmas Opening in Massachusetts This Year?
This year there will be three Spirit Christmas stores in Massachusetts. According to the company's website, the stores will be located in the following areas and are all expected to open in November 2026.
Dartmouth
Former Office Max
388 State Road
Dartmouth, MA 02747
(855) 704-2669
Natick
Next to Skechers in Sherwood Plaza
1318 Worcester Street
Natick, MA 01760
(855) 704-2669
North Attleboro
Former Bed Bath Beyond
1360 South Washington Street
North Attleborough, MA 02760
(855) 704-2669
Those Three Stores are Far Away from the Berkshires
While it's great that Massachusetts will have three Spirit Christmas stores this year, there still isn't one in the Berkshires, and none of the Massachusetts locations are close to the Berkshires. They are hours away.
A Bit of Good News for Berkshire Folks Craving Spirit Christmas
The good news is that Spirit Christmas is opening a location this November not too far away from the Berkshires. Albany is getting a Spirit Christmas store. Here's where.
Colonie Center Albany
Former Christmas Tree Shop
131 Colonie Center
Albany, NY 12205
(855) 704-2669
That's not that bad of a drive at all. You're talking under an hour. I'll take it. I'm excited to see what Spirit Christmas has to offer. Maybe I'll even get my picture taken with Santa.
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