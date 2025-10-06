A New Christmas Shop is Opening in Massachusetts; Here’s Where
Massachusetts residents who want another option for Christmas shopping will have one come this November.
A New Christmas Experience is Coming to Massachusetts This Fall
Most people are familiar with Spirit Halloween, the seasonal Halloween store that temporarily opens up shop from August through November, where people can purchase a variety of Halloween merchandise, including costumes, clothing, decorations, and more. There are over 30 Spirit Halloween stores across Massachusetts.
Spirit Christmas is Set to Open Two Stores in Massachusetts This November
The Spirit Halloween brand is now offering up another shopping experience just in time for Christmas. Spirit Christmas, billed as "A Unique Shopping Experience," will offer decor, gifts, stocking stuffers, inflatables, apparel, and more, and Massachusetts will be receiving two stores this November.
Spirit Christmas Will Soon Be Opening in the Following Massachusetts Locations:
Dartmouth
Former Christmas Tree Shops
65 Fauance Corner Road
Dartmouth, MA 02747
(888) 526-2169
North Attleborough
Former Bed Bath and Beyond
1360 South Washington Street
North Attleborough, MA 02760
(888) 526-2169
Photo Opportunities With Santa Will be Available at Spirit Christmas Stores
In addition to selling Christmas merchandise, both Massachusetts Spirit Christmas stores will offer photo opportunities with Santa. The Spirit Christmas website states the following:
Visit us this fall for a unique holiday shopping experience. Get your family photos with Santa while exploring aisles full of Christmas magic. Free personalized video with Santa. Skip the line and book your spot.
The website also offers a $10 off early bird special if you book your photo session with Santa ahead of time.
Where Else is Spirit Christmas Located Aside from the Two Massachusetts Locations?
Spirit Christmas will open stores in several other states throughout the U.S., and you can view those locations by going here.
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz