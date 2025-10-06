Massachusetts residents who want another option for Christmas shopping will have one come this November.

Get our free mobile app

A New Christmas Experience is Coming to Massachusetts This Fall

Most people are familiar with Spirit Halloween, the seasonal Halloween store that temporarily opens up shop from August through November, where people can purchase a variety of Halloween merchandise, including costumes, clothing, decorations, and more. There are over 30 Spirit Halloween stores across Massachusetts.

Spirit Christmas is Set to Open Two Stores in Massachusetts This November

The Spirit Halloween brand is now offering up another shopping experience just in time for Christmas. Spirit Christmas, billed as "A Unique Shopping Experience," will offer decor, gifts, stocking stuffers, inflatables, apparel, and more, and Massachusetts will be receiving two stores this November.

Spirit Christmas Will Soon Be Opening in the Following Massachusetts Locations:

Dartmouth

Former Christmas Tree Shops

65 Fauance Corner Road

Dartmouth, MA 02747

(888) 526-2169

North Attleborough

Former Bed Bath and Beyond

1360 South Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

(888) 526-2169

Photo Opportunities With Santa Will be Available at Spirit Christmas Stores

dv1849065 Digital Vision. loading...

In addition to selling Christmas merchandise, both Massachusetts Spirit Christmas stores will offer photo opportunities with Santa. The Spirit Christmas website states the following:

Visit us this fall for a unique holiday shopping experience. Get your family photos with Santa while exploring aisles full of Christmas magic. Free personalized video with Santa. Skip the line and book your spot.

The website also offers a $10 off early bird special if you book your photo session with Santa ahead of time.

Where Else is Spirit Christmas Located Aside from the Two Massachusetts Locations?

Spirit Christmas will open stores in several other states throughout the U.S., and you can view those locations by going here.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker