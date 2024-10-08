Brand New Retailer Opening in Massachusetts Soon

Massachusetts has been feeling the decline of businesses over the past few years. Retailers, banks, restaurants, and pharmacies have all had stores shut down for various reasons including the economic impact of the pandemic, changes in culture, and online purchases to name a few. However, that doesn't mean businesses haven't been opening up during these tough times.

Spirit Halloween continues to reappear in Massachusetts year after year. I recently visited the stores in Pittsfield and Holyoke and had a blast checking out the festive items as I usually do when the business comes around each year. As you may know, the Halloween decoration and costume retailer has temporary locations throughout Massachusetts and is now ready to bring the Bay State a whole new attraction.

Massachusetts, Get Ready for the Christmas Spirit, Literally

Piggybacking on the success of the Halloween model, there will now be a temporary Spirit Christmas store opening up in Massachusetts soon.

Spirit Christmas will include all things Christmas including stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor and according to its website all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas.

One of the big features that Spirit Christmas will be offering is the opportunity for the kids to meet Santa and pose for family photos with him. You can skip the line and book to meet Santa on the retailer's website.

While Spirit Christmas is opening 10 locations across a handful of states, only one store will open in Massachusetts. That store will be at the Faunce Corner Shopping Center in Dartmouth. If all goes well with Spirit Christmas this year, there's a good shot you'll see more locations throughout Massachusetts next year.

