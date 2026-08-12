Spirit Halloween Opens in the Berkshires Today (8/12)

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, and one of my favorite times of year is when Spirit Halloween sets up shop in Berkshire County. I love browsing through the store and discovering the new items that are on display.

What Will You Find at Spirit Halloween in Berkshire County?

There's no doubt that there are many returning classics, but each year, something new usually hits the shelves. If you have never been to Spirit Halloween, here are some photos from back when Spirit Halloween had a location at the former Joanne Fabrics location in Pittsfield. These photos will give you a general idea of what waits for you at Spirit Halloween. This year, the store has returned to the Berkshires in a new location. More details on that are coming up in just a second.

Spirit Halloween Former Pittsfield Location Inside Spirit Halloween in the former Pittsfield location (please note, photos are from fall 2024) Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

Wasn't There Supposed to Be Two Spirit Halloween Stores in Berkshire County This Year?

While Spirit Halloween's website originally listed two Berkshire County locations for the popular retailer this year, there is, in fact, only one. Spirit Halloween will not be returning to the JoAnn Fabrics location in Pittsfield in 2026 (that location is no longer listed on the retailer's website). The retailer, however, will open today (Aug. 12) at 10 am in the Lee Premium Outlets in the former Nike location. According to Spirit Halloween, the hours of operation at the Lee location are Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The store can be reached at (855) 704-2669.

Don't Forget About the Post-Halloween Discounts at Spirit Halloween

If you are ready to start loading up your home with some new spooky decorations and memorabilia, you can hop over to the Lee Premium Outlets and get ready for a spooky good time. Spirit Halloween usually sticks around for a couple of days after Halloween has concluded, at which point you can get some decent deals, so keep that in mind if you want to grab some items for next year while saving some cash.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz