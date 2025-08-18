A popular seasonal retailer has made a temporary return to Massachusetts and Berkshire County,

Spirit Halloween is in the process of getting its Berkshire County Store ready. The Halloween retailer is located inside the former Joann Fabric building on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield. The store isn't open for business yet, but is planning on opening the doors this month, according to its website.

Spirit Halloween, Pittsfield, MA Location Inside Spirit Halloween, Pittsfield, MA (please note, photos are from fall 2024) Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

Spirit Halloween is always a fun store to walk through, as each year the retailer releases new and exciting Halloween items. Whether it's costumes, apparel, decorations, or accessories, people of all ages can find something to add to their Halloween celebrations each year.

Where Else is Spirit Halloween Located in Massachusetts?

The company's website has a list of Spirit Halloween stores that are open or will be opening soon across Massachusetts, including the following locations:

Auburn: 385 Southbridge St. (Former Sears) – Coming Soon

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive (Former Party City) – Open Now

Barnstable: 65 Independence Drive (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Opens August

Bellingham: 209 Hartford Ave. (Former Party City) – Opens August

Boston: 757 Gallivan Boulevard (Former Walgreens) – Opens August

Brighton: 1660 Soldiers Field Road (Former Party City) – Open Now

Dartmouth: 386 State Road (Former Office Max) – Opens August

Dartmouth: 65 Faunce Corner Road (Former Christmas Tree Shop) – Open Now

Foxboro: 370 Patriot Place (Former Off Broadway Shores) – Opens August

Hadley: 335 Russell St. (Former Smithland Pet) – Coming Soon

Hadley: 327 Russell St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Coming Soon

Hanover: 1401 Washington St. (Former Trader Joes) – Open Now

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St. (Former Burlington Coat Factory) – Opens August

Kingston: 101 Kingston Collection Way, #1 (Former Macys) – Opens August

Ludlow: 433 Center Street, Suite B (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens September

Marlboro: 521 Donald Lynch Boulevard (Former Sears) – Coming Soon

Middleton: 232A South Main St. (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon

Natick: 244 Worcester St. (Former Joann Fabric) – Open Now

North Attleboro: 1360 South Washington St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Opens August

North Billerica: 199 Boston Road (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August

Pittsfield: 457 Dalton Ave. (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August

Raynham: 300 New State Highway, #11 (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon

Reading: 1 General Way (Former SleePare) – Opens August

Salem: 227 Highland Ave. (Former Fashion Bug) – Opens August

Saugus: 1201 Broadway (Former Forever 21) – Coming Soon

Seekonk: 85 Highland Ave. (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon

Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike (Former American Freight) – Opens August

Shrewsbury: 100 Boston Turnpike, J2 (Former Party City) – Open Now

Springfield: 390 Cooley St. (Former Big Lots) – Opens August

Swansea: 207 Swansea Mall Drive, #13 (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August

Tewksbury: 10 Main St. (Former Staples) – Open Now

Walpole: 30 Providence Highway (Former Party City) – Opens August

