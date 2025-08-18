Popular Seasonal Retail Store Returns to Berkshire County (photos)
A popular seasonal retailer has made a temporary return to Massachusetts and Berkshire County,
Spirit Halloween is in the process of getting its Berkshire County Store ready. The Halloween retailer is located inside the former Joann Fabric building on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield. The store isn't open for business yet, but is planning on opening the doors this month, according to its website.
Spirit Halloween, Pittsfield, MA Location
Spirit Halloween is always a fun store to walk through, as each year the retailer releases new and exciting Halloween items. Whether it's costumes, apparel, decorations, or accessories, people of all ages can find something to add to their Halloween celebrations each year.
Where Else is Spirit Halloween Located in Massachusetts?
The company's website has a list of Spirit Halloween stores that are open or will be opening soon across Massachusetts, including the following locations:
- Auburn: 385 Southbridge St. (Former Sears) – Coming Soon
- Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive (Former Party City) – Open Now
- Barnstable: 65 Independence Drive (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Opens August
- Bellingham: 209 Hartford Ave. (Former Party City) – Opens August
- Boston: 757 Gallivan Boulevard (Former Walgreens) – Opens August
- Brighton: 1660 Soldiers Field Road (Former Party City) – Open Now
- Dartmouth: 386 State Road (Former Office Max) – Opens August
- Dartmouth: 65 Faunce Corner Road (Former Christmas Tree Shop) – Open Now
- Foxboro: 370 Patriot Place (Former Off Broadway Shores) – Opens August
- Hadley: 335 Russell St. (Former Smithland Pet) – Coming Soon
- Hadley: 327 Russell St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Coming Soon
- Hanover: 1401 Washington St. (Former Trader Joes) – Open Now
- Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St. (Former Burlington Coat Factory) – Opens August
- Kingston: 101 Kingston Collection Way, #1 (Former Macys) – Opens August
- Ludlow: 433 Center Street, Suite B (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens September
- Marlboro: 521 Donald Lynch Boulevard (Former Sears) – Coming Soon
- Middleton: 232A South Main St. (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon
- Natick: 244 Worcester St. (Former Joann Fabric) – Open Now
- North Attleboro: 1360 South Washington St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond) – Opens August
- North Billerica: 199 Boston Road (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August
- Pittsfield: 457 Dalton Ave. (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August
- Raynham: 300 New State Highway, #11 (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon
- Reading: 1 General Way (Former SleePare) – Opens August
- Salem: 227 Highland Ave. (Former Fashion Bug) – Opens August
- Saugus: 1201 Broadway (Former Forever 21) – Coming Soon
- Seekonk: 85 Highland Ave. (Former Joann Fabric) – Coming Soon
- Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike (Former American Freight) – Opens August
- Shrewsbury: 100 Boston Turnpike, J2 (Former Party City) – Open Now
- Springfield: 390 Cooley St. (Former Big Lots) – Opens August
- Swansea: 207 Swansea Mall Drive, #13 (Former Joann Fabric) – Opens August
- Tewksbury: 10 Main St. (Former Staples) – Open Now
- Walpole: 30 Providence Highway (Former Party City) – Opens August
