Fun Store About to Shut Down All Massachusetts Locations
Massachusetts has been seeing many business closures as of late. Stop & Shop just closed 7 locations in the Bay State. Friendly's recently said goodbye to two more locations including West Springfield and Greenfield and now Denny's is following suit as they are planning on closing 150 underperforming restaurants. The four that are located in Massachusetts could be on the chopping block. Needless to say, it has been a challenging time for businesses in Massachusetts.
Another business is about to shutter all of its Massachusetts locations but this one is expected. With Halloween in the rearview mirror, Spirit Halloween will be closing all of its stores this weekend in the Bay State with many of them closing this Sunday, November 3 (see list below to find out which day your store closes).
While some may be sad that Spirit Halloween is shutting down the good news is all costumes are 25% and all accessories are 50% off. Below is a sample of items you can purchase at Spirit Halloween at a discount (please note, not every location is going to have the same exact items that you see here)
The following Massachusetts Spirit Halloween shops are closing this weekend (not all stores are closing on the same day)
Auburn
Former Sears
385 Southbridge Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Barnstable
Former Olympia
796 Lyannough Road
Barnstable, MA 02601
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Boston
Former Express
22 District Avenue, 220
Boston, MA 02125
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Boston
Former BFresh
470 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Brockton
Former Sears
200 Westgate Drive
Brockton, MA 02301
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Chelsea
Next to Dollar General
121 Webster Avenue, 121
Chelsea, MA 02150
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Danvers
Former Bed Bath Beyond
180 Endicott Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Dartmouth
Former Circuit City
458 State Road
Dartmouth, MA 02747
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Fitchburg
Former Family Dollar
102 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Foxborough
Former Olympia Sports
244 Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Hadley
Former Bed Bath and Beyond
327 Russell Street
Hadley, MA 01035
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Hanover
Former Trader Joes
1401 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Haverhill
Former Maurices
400 Lowell Avenue, 2
Haverhill, MA 01832
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Hingham
Former Bed Bath Beyond
9 Shipyard Drive
Hingham, MA 02043
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Holyoke
Former Sears
50 Holyoke Street, 99X2L1
Holyoke, MA 01040
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Hudson
Former Bed Bath Beyond
9 Highland Common East
Hudson, MA 01749
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Natick
Former Brunswick Home
1278 Worcester Street, E12
Natick, MA 01760
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
North Attleborough
Former Ulta
1360 South Washington Street
North Attleborough, MA 02760
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
North Dartmouth
Former Christmas Tree Shops
65 Faunce Corner Mall Road
North Dartmouth, MA 02747
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/1
Pittsfield
Former Goodwill
457 Dalton Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/2
Plymouth
Former Pier 1 Imports
122 Colony Place
Plymouth, MA 02360
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Raynham
Former CVS
240 Broadway
Raynham, MA 02767
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Reading
Market Basket
1 General Way, 80
Reading, MA 01867
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Salem
Former Fashion Bug
227 Highland Avenue
Salem, MA 01970
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Salem
Next to Walmart
444 Highland Ave
Salem, MA 01970
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Seekonk
Former Sleepys
55 Highland Avenue
Seekonk, MA 02771
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Springfield
Former Savers
1287 Liberty Street
Springfield, MA 01104
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Tewskbury
Former Staples
10 Main St.
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Westborough
Former Marshalls
32 Lyman Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Westfield
Former Dress Barn
431 East Main Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
Worcester
Former Dicks Sporting Goods
541 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
(855) 704-2669
Closing 11/3
You can get more information on Spirit Halloween including sales, store, and return policies by going here.
