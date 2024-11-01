Fun Store About to Shut Down All Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts has been seeing many business closures as of late. Stop & Shop just closed 7 locations in the Bay State. Friendly's recently said goodbye to two more locations including West Springfield and Greenfield and now Denny's is following suit as they are planning on closing 150 underperforming restaurants. The four that are located in Massachusetts could be on the chopping block. Needless to say, it has been a challenging time for businesses in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Another business is about to shutter all of its Massachusetts locations but this one is expected. With Halloween in the rearview mirror, Spirit Halloween will be closing all of its stores this weekend in the Bay State with many of them closing this Sunday, November 3 (see list below to find out which day your store closes).

While some may be sad that Spirit Halloween is shutting down the good news is all costumes are 25% and all accessories are 50% off. Below is a sample of items you can purchase at Spirit Halloween at a discount (please note, not every location is going to have the same exact items that you see here)

The following Massachusetts Spirit Halloween shops are closing this weekend (not all stores are closing on the same day)

Auburn

Former Sears

385 Southbridge Street

Auburn, MA 01501

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Barnstable

Former Olympia

796 Lyannough Road

Barnstable, MA 02601

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Boston

Former Express

22 District Avenue, 220

Boston, MA 02125

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Boston

Former BFresh

470 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02135

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Brockton

Former Sears

200 Westgate Drive

Brockton, MA 02301

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Chelsea

Next to Dollar General

121 Webster Avenue, 121

Chelsea, MA 02150

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Danvers

Former Bed Bath Beyond

180 Endicott Street

Danvers, MA 01923

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Dartmouth

Former Circuit City

458 State Road

Dartmouth, MA 02747

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Fitchburg

Former Family Dollar

102 Water Street

Fitchburg, MA 01420

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Foxborough

Former Olympia Sports

244 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Hadley

Former Bed Bath and Beyond

327 Russell Street

Hadley, MA 01035

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Hanover

Former Trader Joes

1401 Washington Street

Hanover, MA 02339

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Haverhill

Former Maurices

400 Lowell Avenue, 2

Haverhill, MA 01832

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Hingham

Former Bed Bath Beyond

9 Shipyard Drive

Hingham, MA 02043

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Holyoke

Former Sears

50 Holyoke Street, 99X2L1

Holyoke, MA 01040

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Hudson

Former Bed Bath Beyond

9 Highland Common East

Hudson, MA 01749

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Natick

Former Brunswick Home

1278 Worcester Street, E12

Natick, MA 01760

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

North Attleborough

Former Ulta

1360 South Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

North Dartmouth

Former Christmas Tree Shops

65 Faunce Corner Mall Road

North Dartmouth, MA 02747

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/1

Pittsfield

Former Goodwill

457 Dalton Avenue

Pittsfield, MA 01201

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/2

Plymouth

Former Pier 1 Imports

122 Colony Place

Plymouth, MA 02360

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Raynham

Former CVS

240 Broadway

Raynham, MA 02767

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Reading

Market Basket

1 General Way, 80

Reading, MA 01867

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Salem

Former Fashion Bug

227 Highland Avenue

Salem, MA 01970

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Salem

Next to Walmart

444 Highland Ave

Salem, MA 01970

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Seekonk

Former Sleepys

55 Highland Avenue

Seekonk, MA 02771

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Springfield

Former Savers

1287 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Tewskbury

Former Staples

10 Main St.

Tewksbury, MA 01876

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Westborough

Former Marshalls

32 Lyman Street

Westborough, MA 01581

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Westfield

Former Dress Barn

431 East Main Street

Westfield, MA 01085

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

Worcester

Former Dicks Sporting Goods

541 Lincoln Street

Worcester, MA 01605

(855) 704-2669

Closing 11/3

You can get more information on Spirit Halloween including sales, store, and return policies by going here.

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz