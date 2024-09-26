All 28 Locations of ‘Spirit Halloween’ Stores In Mass.

Massachusetts is a month away from Halloween. While they're naturally not open all year round, Spirit Halloween has 28 Massachusetts locations serving all of your spooky needs.

Spirit Halloween usually takes over a big empty building in certain spots in the commonwealth and sets up shop for about 2-4 months ensuring every one gets into Halloween mode with amazing and creative costumes of all imagination levels.

Spirit Halloween has 28 stores in Massachusetts, 1500 in U.S.

Prepare to be amazed as you explore our vast selection of spine-chilling animatronics and jaw-dropping decorations. From indoor to outdoor décor, our store is brimming with everything you need to create an eerie atmosphere. Whether you're looking for haunted house props, spooky lighting, or realistic makeup and props, our aisles are filled with a wide array of items to bring your Halloween vision to life. -Spirit Halloween

470 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135

121 Webster Avenue, 121, Chelsea, MA 02150 (next to the Dollar General)

1 General Way, 80, Reading, MA 01867

9 Shipyard Drive, Hingham, MA 02043

444 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970

1278 Worcester Street, E12, Natick, MA 01760

227 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970

180 Endicott Street, Danvers, MA 01923

200 Westgate Drive, Brockton, MA 02301

244 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

10 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876

1401 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339

9 Highland Common East, Hudson, MA 01749

32 Lyman Street, Westborough, MA 01581

400 Lowell Avenue, 2, Haverhill, MA 01832

240 Broadway, Raynham, MA 02767

1360 South Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760

541 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605

457 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201

122 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360

385 Southbridge Street, Auburn, MA 01501

55 Highland Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771

65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth, MA 02747

458 State Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747

796 Iyannough Road, Barnstable, MA 02601

327 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035

1287 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA 01040

431 East Main Street, Westfield, MA 01085

