All 28 Locations of ‘Spirit Halloween’ Stores In Mass.
Massachusetts is a month away from Halloween. While they're naturally not open all year round, Spirit Halloween has 28 Massachusetts locations serving all of your spooky needs.
Spirit Halloween usually takes over a big empty building in certain spots in the commonwealth and sets up shop for about 2-4 months ensuring every one gets into Halloween mode with amazing and creative costumes of all imagination levels.
Spirit Halloween has 28 stores in Massachusetts, 1500 in U.S.
Prepare to be amazed as you explore our vast selection of spine-chilling animatronics and jaw-dropping decorations. From indoor to outdoor décor, our store is brimming with everything you need to create an eerie atmosphere. Whether you're looking for haunted house props, spooky lighting, or realistic makeup and props, our aisles are filled with a wide array of items to bring your Halloween vision to life. -Spirit Halloween
- 470 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
- 121 Webster Avenue, 121, Chelsea, MA 02150 (next to the Dollar General)
- 1 General Way, 80, Reading, MA 01867
- 9 Shipyard Drive, Hingham, MA 02043
- 444 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970
- 1278 Worcester Street, E12, Natick, MA 01760
- 227 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970
- 180 Endicott Street, Danvers, MA 01923
- 200 Westgate Drive, Brockton, MA 02301
- 244 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035
- 10 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876
- 1401 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339
- 9 Highland Common East, Hudson, MA 01749
- 32 Lyman Street, Westborough, MA 01581
- 400 Lowell Avenue, 2, Haverhill, MA 01832
- 240 Broadway, Raynham, MA 02767
- 1360 South Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760
- 541 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605
- 457 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- 122 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360
- 385 Southbridge Street, Auburn, MA 01501
- 55 Highland Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771
- 65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth, MA 02747
- 458 State Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747
- 796 Iyannough Road, Barnstable, MA 02601
- 327 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035
- 1287 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104
- 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
- 431 East Main Street, Westfield, MA 01085 information provided by wickedlocal.com
