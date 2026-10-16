Video of a Berkshire Cemetery Captures Voices of the Dead, Can You Hear Them?

Many of us don't seem phased nowadays when we see footage from a show that captures spirits or spirit voices on camera. There are so many shows that specialize in the paranormal now that it feels like it has become oversaturated. Even the Ghost Adventures team featured Berkshire County's Houghton Mansion in North Adams as well as parts of the Hoosac Tunnel in one of the show's early episodes, and that was close to 20 years ago.

When a Grassroots Group Captures Paranormal Activity, That Feels a Little Different

When a grassroots group captures spirits and spirit voices on camera and/or audio devices, that fascinates me a little more. Maybe because it feels more real since it's not a show airing on a big network or something like the Travel Channel, etc. It feels like back in the day when people would film family videos. You know there was no production trickery or fancy effects in those old videos.

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Have You Heard of the Local Grassroots Group SpiritChasers K.R.?

One local grassroots group that a few years ago captured some interesting spirit videos is SpiritChasers K.R. On their YouTube channel, you can select from a series of videos that feature ghostly hauntings from around the Berkshires. Speaking of effects, the team does put a spooky sound effect throughout the videos, but it seems like that is more for branding purposes. As with anything that involves the paranormal, it's up to you to decide whether what you're hearing/seeing is real.

A Haunted Berkshire County Cemetery Video Drew Me In...There are So Many Voices

One of the videos the group published was from a few years ago as they toured Hillside Cemetery on West Main Street in North Adams. One unique aspect of the cemetery is that it's divided by Route 2. So, you actually have to cross the road to tour the entire cemetery. In this video, the two gentlemen, Bill and Pete, capture a multitude of E.V.P.s, including words and names of the following:

Mason

Vincent

don't provoke us

tired

name

find

is

yes

Are you recording?

be fearful

never

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You Need to Watch the Video For Yourself

You can even hear some words that Pete and Bill didn't comment on, so it's possible they missed them. Whether you're a believer or not, this is a pretty cool video, and it's worth a view.

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