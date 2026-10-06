Berkshire County Folks Will Love These 34 Spooky Halloween Desserts

Berkshire County is gearing up for another fun Halloween season. The leaves are turning, and kids are thinking about what they want to be for trick-or-treating. Some kids already have their costumes ready, while others are still deciding between a few options.

In addition to costumes, families are going to pumpkin patches as they select the perfect pumpkins to bring home. In addition, fall and Halloween events are a big hit, and you can't forget about decorating the home. Plus, the candy shopping will start soon if it hasn't already. Another fun Halloween activity you may consider this year is making a fun Halloween dessert for an upcoming party or just because. If you're not sure what to make for a spooky dessert, there are all sorts of haunted cakes, gelatins, fruits, and more.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

This list certainly gets the ideas flowing. Those peanut butter Halloween eyeballs look like they'll be the hit of the party, or the pumpkin chocolate chip brownies. There are so many to choose from. Which one is calling your name?

A Friendly Reminder to Berkshire County Families

Whichever Halloween dessert you choose to make (or maybe more than one), I hope you get to make it a family event and a fun memory for you and your loved ones. Here's to a spooky and delicious good time this Halloween. One last thing: don't forget to check and inspect your children's treats after they have completed their trick-or-treating activities. I think I'm going to make some Zombie Eyeballs. Yum.

Here's some Halloween fun for you. Oh, the memories.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis