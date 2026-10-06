Berkshire County Folks Will Love These 34 Spooky Halloween Desserts
Berkshire County is gearing up for another fun Halloween season. The leaves are turning, and kids are thinking about what they want to be for trick-or-treating. Some kids already have their costumes ready, while others are still deciding between a few options.
In addition to costumes, families are going to pumpkin patches as they select the perfect pumpkins to bring home. In addition, fall and Halloween events are a big hit, and you can't forget about decorating the home. Plus, the candy shopping will start soon if it hasn't already. Another fun Halloween activity you may consider this year is making a fun Halloween dessert for an upcoming party or just because. If you're not sure what to make for a spooky dessert, there are all sorts of haunted cakes, gelatins, fruits, and more.
LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
This list certainly gets the ideas flowing. Those peanut butter Halloween eyeballs look like they'll be the hit of the party, or the pumpkin chocolate chip brownies. There are so many to choose from. Which one is calling your name?
A Friendly Reminder to Berkshire County Families
Whichever Halloween dessert you choose to make (or maybe more than one), I hope you get to make it a family event and a fun memory for you and your loved ones. Here's to a spooky and delicious good time this Halloween. One last thing: don't forget to check and inspect your children's treats after they have completed their trick-or-treating activities. I think I'm going to make some Zombie Eyeballs. Yum.
Here's some Halloween fun for you. Oh, the memories.
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Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis
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Gallery Credit: Stacker