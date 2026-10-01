Over 15 Spooky Movies Filmed in Massachusetts; Which One is Your Favorite?

October is here, and that means fall foliage, hiking, and Halloween here in Massachusetts. The leaf peepers love coming to Massachusetts and checking out the beauty that Mother Nature provides this time of year. October is one of my favorite months of the year, and Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, if not my favorite.

Getting prepared for Halloween is also a big thrill for me and my family. Everything from hanging up decorations, going to the store to seek out new decorations, shopping for candy, and carving jack-o'-lanterns. But one of the activities I love most that celebrates Halloween is watching horror movies. Whether it's the classics like Halloween, Phantasm, The Exorcist, Friday the 13th, or modern-day ones like Weapons, Sinners, or House of the Devil, I like to celebrate Halloween by watching all sub-genres and eras of the Horror genre.

How About Some Frightful and Fun Movies That Were Filmed in Massachusetts?

Some horror and spooky movies were filmed in Massachusetts. You may have already known about Jaws being filmed on location at Martha's Vineyard or Hocus Pocus being partially filmed in Salem, but there have been a bunch of spooky movies over the years that were filmed in the Bay State.

Spooky Movies Filmed in Massachusetts Did you know that there are quite a few spooky movies that were filmed in Massachusetts? Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

Which ones of these have you seen and are there any other ones that you would add to the list? Plus, if you have any horror movie recommendations, I would love to hear them. I'm always looking for something new, different, and exciting to check out in the horror genre, especially during this time of year.

READ ON: If you love retro movies, you should do well with this little game.

QUIZ: Can You Identify These Awesome '80s Movies From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? From a stranded alien trying to phone home to a group of kids on a treasure hunt, see how many of these iconic ’80s blockbusters you can recognize from a single freeze frame. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz