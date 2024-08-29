Pesky Insect Causing Damage to Plants Throughout Massachusetts

While Massachusetts folks have to deal with many pests this time of year including wasps, mosquitoes ticks, etc., there is one pest that is causing damage to plants and that is the Spotted Lanternfly.

According to a few website reports, there are currently some Spotted Lanternfly infestations across Massachusetts. As noted on Wikipedia, these insects can cause extensive damage to crops and ornamental plants. The piercing wounds caused by their mouthparts and the honeydew waste they excrete are harmful to the health of host plants.

What Should You Do if You See a Spotted Lanternfly?

Boston 25 News reports that the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture wants you to be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies and if you see one simply squish it.

Is the Spotted Lanternfly Harmful to Humans?

Rest assured that these insects will not bite or sting humans. Their real threat as alluded to earlier is to plants, crops, and trees. They can also make a mess in your yard by excreting a sticky substance that causes the growth of black sooty mold.

Learn More About the Spotted Lanternfly

You can learn more about the Spotted Lanternfly including the problems the species poses on the environment along with creative ways to get rid of the insect by checking out the video below.

