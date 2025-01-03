Clock Change in Massachusetts: Here’s When We Turn Them Forward an Hour

Massachusetts is home to beautiful views to the point where tourists come near and far to catch a glimpse of our natural wonders. Although lately if you want to see the natural beauty of the Bay State you're limited to when you can catch those views due to it getting dark around 4:30 PM. However, there is good news on the horizon.

Here in Massachusetts, the Darkest Days are in the Rearview Mirror

With the darkest day of the year behind us, Massachusetts is gaining daylight as day by day it's staying light longer. Of course, the extension of daylight is a little at a time but nevertheless, daylight is hanging around longer compared to just a month ago.

Before you know it the long dark days will be just a memory and you'll be able to spend more time outdoors. Whether it's walking, running, biking, playing, working in the yard, etc. your opportunity to partake in these outdoor activities for longer periods without being stuck in the dark will be happening in the not-too-distant future.

What Would Happen if We Permanently Did Away with Daylight Saving Time?

While there has been talk regarding permanently eliminating Daylight Saving Time, the practice remains in effect. If Daylight Saving Time were to be eliminated people may find themselves in a depressed state. During the winter the sun wouldn't come out until late morning long after kids are in school and parents are at work. This also calls back to safety for kids going to school in the morning.

Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc. make sure you set your clock ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday evening March 8 as we officially spring forward at 2 AM on Sunday, March 9. It won't be long until we see longer days and fun times ahead.

