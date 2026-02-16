Spring’s Coming And Here Are Some Awesome Massachusetts Mini Trips That Are Affordable

Great news, Massachusetts residents! If you're looking for some fun, AFFORDABLE day trips to take within the borders of the Commonwealth, we've got five great destinations for you. And they won't clean out your wallet.

The awesome crew at Family Destinations Guide recently did a roundup of some really beautiful Massachusetts towns that are somewhat cheap and offer so much to do that your day trip will feel like a mini vacation!

It turns out that the Commonwealth is chock full of budget-friendly towns that offer lots to do, beautiful scenery, and delicious food! These Massachusetts spots are perfect destinations for day trips or weekend getaways!

5 MASSACHUSETTS TOWNS THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK:

1. Southbridge

The beautiful city (well, I guess town would be more appropriate) of Southbridge lies in Worcester County and has a population of approximately 18,000. Southbridge offers plenty to see and do, including the Westfield Lake Recreation Area, which offers free access to plenty of hiking trails and fishing spots. BONUS: The town also has FREE seasonal events such as their Summer Concert Series.

2. Greenfield

Greenfield is, believe it or not, the only city in Franklin County (yep, the other communities are all towns), and it serves as the county seat. Just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Berkshires, Greenfield offers plenty of fun in the Pioneer Valley. In addition to the city's beautiful and historic downtown area (with plenty of shops to browse and affordable dining options), there's Energy Park if you're feeling like a free summer concert under the stars, Rocky Mountain Park, and on Saturdays, the Greenfield Farmer's Market.

3. Chatham

If you don't mind driving a bit further for your mini getaway, Chatham is a picturesque seaside town located on the southeastern tip of Cape Cod. And you know what "seaside town" means in Massachusetts, don't you? That's right! LIGHTHOUSE! Chatham is home to the lovely, centuries-old Chatham Lighthouse. Also, TONS of beaches, many of which are absolutely free. It doesn't end there, though. For your sweet tooth, there are plenty of penny candy and ice cream shops. If you're a lover of trains, there's the Chatham Railroad Museum!

4. Montague

Situated near Springfield, Montague is one of those towns where you may have seen the sign, but you never actually stopped. Montague is a wonderful place to discover and explore. The population is less than 10,000. If you're looking for "small town charm", this place definitely has it. Plus, the Canalside Rail Trail (perfect for biking on its paved surfaces), the Montague Bookmill, and the splash pad at Unity Park.

5. North Adams

Finally, a town in our own backyard here in the Berkshires. Many of us forget about all the cool stuff to do in North Adams. Spend the day at Mass MoCA. Wanna stay outdoors? That's fine, too! Check out Natural Bridge State Park with plenty of spectacular views. Of course, we can't forget about Windsor Lake.

There you go, folks. Five great day-trip destinations that are fun, scenic, and affordable. Do yourself a favor and check out the article on Family Destinations Guide's website here for the full list (including more in Western Massachusetts).

