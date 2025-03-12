America’s #1 Best City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations is in Massachusetts
Massachusetts along with many other states will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend and on Monday, March 17. Whether it's attending parade, consuming corned beef and cabbage, listening to Irish music or visiting Irish pubs and restaurants, folks throughout the Bay State will be celebrating.
In a study conducted by WalletHub it turns out that Massachusetts is home to two cities that rank in the top 10 for best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Coming in at #5 is Massachusetts second biggest city which is Worcester. Worcester received a total score of 63.22.
Taking the #1 spot on WalletHub's list is Boston. Boston received a total score of 70.71. Here's what WalletHub stated about Boston being the best city for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Boston is the best city for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in 2025, offering people plenty of festive activities. Boston is known for its huge St. Patrick’s Day parade, which brings in around a million visitors per year. Boston’s parade tradition is also one of the oldest in the land, dating back to 1724, before we were even an independent country! In addition, Irish food and drink is prevalent in the city. Boston has the sixth-most Irish pubs and sixthmost Irish restaurants per capita. These bars and restaurants are very affordable for the most part, too. Boston is the fifth-most Irish city in the U.S. in terms of ancestry, with over 13% of the city’s residents having a claim to Irish roots.
Springfield also landed on the list but it only ranked at 183 with a total score of 38.62. You can view the entire list by going here.
