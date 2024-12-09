Massachusetts Retailer Shutting Down Store in Less Than a Week

Massachusetts shoppers will have one less retail store as a shopping option. At this point, the closing of brick-and-mortar stores around Massachusetts is the norm, sadly. With the change in shopping habits paired with people trying to seek out the best deals possible, it's hard for businesses to compete with the internet and keep their doors open.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts-based office supply retail company Staples will be shutting its doors in Pittsfield this Friday, Dec. 13. The store located at 555 Hubbard Avenue inside of Berkshire Crossing won't be renewing its lease, and as such many store items have big discounts which works out for anyone looking to purchase some items this holiday season.

Throughout the years I have purchased many items from Staples including computer equipment, office chairs, art supplies, and more. Plus, using the UPS center inside of the Pittsfield store has been very convenient. It will be sad to see this location leave town. However, the closing shouldn't come as a surprise given the current climate we're in. The Staples in Westfield closed in October of 2023.

Counting the Pittsfield store, which again will be closing this Friday (Dec. 13) Staples has 50 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Acton (1)

Auburn (1)

Bellingham (1)

Boston (1)

Braintree (1)

Brighton (1)

Brockton (1)

Burlington (1)

Cambridge (1)

Chelmsford (1)

Chicopee (1)

Danvers (1)

Dedham (1)

Dorchester (1)

E. Springfield (1)

Fairhaven (1)

Fall River (1)

Falmouth (1)

Gardner (1)

Great Barrington (1)

Greenfield (1)

Hadley (1)

Hyannis (1)

Leominster (1)

Mansfield (1)

Marlborough (1)

Natick (1)

Needham (1)

North Andover (1)

North Beverly (1)

Norwood (1)

Orleans (1)

Pembroke (1)

Pittsfield (1)

Plymouth (1)

Raynham (1)

Reading (1)

S. Attleboro (1)

Salem (1)

Saugus (1)

Seekonk (1)

Shrewsbury (1)

Somerville (1)

Sturbridge (1)

Waltham (1)

Wareham (1)

West Springfield (1)

Westborough (1)

The only other Staples store in Berkshire County is the Great Barrington store.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster