New Policy Means Changes for Massachusetts Starbucks Customers

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment to gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

This also holds true for the food and beverage industry as well. Massachusetts is packed with award-winning, locally owned eateries, but the state also boasts a wide variety of chains as well. One of the most dominant chains in Massachusetts is of course Dunkin'. The coffee conglomerate was founded in Massachusetts and to this day has over 1000 locations in the Bay State.

While Dunkin' continues to be a Massachusetts and really a New England staple, state residents still love their Starbucks. With just under 300 locations in the state, folks are still lining up to get their fix. However, a new Starbucks policy could change things up dramatically.

New Starbucks Policy Affects Massachusetts Customers

Starbucks recently announced the reversal of a long time customer policy, although it has nothing to do with coffee. Since 2018 the Seattle based coffee chain has had an "open-door policy" allowing anyone to come in and use the space or the bathrooms, without being a paying customer. The new code of conduct warns that violators will be asked to leave, and says the store may call law enforcement, if necessary. S

The rule change comes under the company's new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, to help bolster declining sales nationwide. According to info from the company, Niccol has said that he wants "Starbucks to recapture the community coffeehouse feeling it used to have, before long drive-thru lines, mobile order backups, and other issues made visits more of a chore."