Starbucks Makes Major Menu Changes for Massachusetts Customers

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment to gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

This also holds true for the food and beverage industry as well. Massachusetts is packed with award-winning, locally owned eateries, but the state also boasts a wide variety of chains as well. One of the most dominant chains in Massachusetts is of course Dunkin'. The coffee conglomerate was founded in Massachusetts and to this day has over 1000 locations in the Bay State.

While Dunkin' remains a Massachusetts and New England staple, state residents still love their Starbucks. With just under 300 locations in the state, folks are still lining up to get their fix. However, a new Starbucks menu change means fewer options for customers.

Starbucks Makes Major Menu Changes Affecting Massachusetts Customers

As of Monday, March 4, Starbucks cut down the number of drink options on their regular menu. In an effort to trim down its menu, speed up operations, and increase profits, the coffee conglomerate has chopped down its drink menu from 21 drinks to 12, not including seasonal offerings.

So which drinks are getting the axe? Frappuccinos are taking the biggest hit, with almost half being cut from the menu. Here's what Massachusetts customers won't see on the updated menu.

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Starbucks did announce a couple of new drinks on its seasonal Spring menu; the iced lavender cream oat milk matcha and a lavender crème Frappuccino.