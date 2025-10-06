Over the years, Massachusetts folks have had to deal with some of their favorite retailers, restaurants, and pharmacies closing down. Underperforming locations have experienced closures, forcing people to relocate to other places or adopt replacement brands. Big names like Big Lots, Christmas Tree Shops, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, Chili's, 99 Restaurants, Denny's, Friendly's, and many more have all either closed underperforming locations or have permanently gone out of business.

Get our free mobile app

Starbucks is Closing at Least 20 Shops in Massachusetts

Now, one of America's favorite coffee brands, Starbucks, will be closing more than 100 of its coffeehouses in North America, and Massachusetts is on the list. According to several media sources, Massachusetts will be saying goodbye to at least 20 of Starbucks' coffeehouses, including the following locations.

177 College Ave, Medford, MA 02155

627 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118

1 JFK St, Cambridge, MA 02138

260 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144

1662 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

11 First St, Cambridge, MA 02141

63-65 Court St, Boston, MA 02108

62 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116

12 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108

540 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215

30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110

1660-1670 Soldiers Fld Rd, Boston, MA 02135

1948 Beacon St, Brighton, MA 02135

277 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446

850 River St, Hyde Park, MA 02136

661 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752

333 Worcester St, Natick, MA 01760

474 Woodward St, Waban, MA 02468

11 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

68a Central St, Wellesley, MA 02482

The company noted that the closures are part of the brand's restructuring and building “towards a better Starbucks.”

If you have to change your morning coffee routine, you may want to call your Starbucks coffeehouse to find out if they have already closed and, if not, when they anticipate the shop's closure will occur.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker