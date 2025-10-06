Say Goodbye to Starbucks in Massachusetts; 20 Shops Closing
Over the years, Massachusetts folks have had to deal with some of their favorite retailers, restaurants, and pharmacies closing down. Underperforming locations have experienced closures, forcing people to relocate to other places or adopt replacement brands. Big names like Big Lots, Christmas Tree Shops, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, Chili's, 99 Restaurants, Denny's, Friendly's, and many more have all either closed underperforming locations or have permanently gone out of business.
Starbucks is Closing at Least 20 Shops in Massachusetts
Now, one of America's favorite coffee brands, Starbucks, will be closing more than 100 of its coffeehouses in North America, and Massachusetts is on the list. According to several media sources, Massachusetts will be saying goodbye to at least 20 of Starbucks' coffeehouses, including the following locations.
- 177 College Ave, Medford, MA 02155
- 627 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118
- 1 JFK St, Cambridge, MA 02138
- 260 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144
- 1662 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
- 11 First St, Cambridge, MA 02141
- 63-65 Court St, Boston, MA 02108
- 62 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116
- 12 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108
- 540 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215
- 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110
- 1660-1670 Soldiers Fld Rd, Boston, MA 02135
- 1948 Beacon St, Brighton, MA 02135
- 277 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446
- 850 River St, Hyde Park, MA 02136
- 661 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
- 333 Worcester St, Natick, MA 01760
- 474 Woodward St, Waban, MA 02468
- 11 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127
- 68a Central St, Wellesley, MA 02482
The company noted that the closures are part of the brand's restructuring and building “towards a better Starbucks.”
If you have to change your morning coffee routine, you may want to call your Starbucks coffeehouse to find out if they have already closed and, if not, when they anticipate the shop's closure will occur.
