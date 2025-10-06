Say Goodbye to Starbucks in Massachusetts; 20 Shops Closing

Say Goodbye to Starbucks in Massachusetts; 20 Shops Closing

Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Over the years, Massachusetts folks have had to deal with some of their favorite retailers, restaurants, and pharmacies closing down. Underperforming locations have experienced closures, forcing people to relocate to other places or adopt replacement brands. Big names like Big Lots, Christmas Tree Shops, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, Chili's, 99 Restaurants, Denny's, Friendly's, and many more have all either closed underperforming locations or have permanently gone out of business.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

Starbucks is Closing at Least 20 Shops in Massachusetts

Now, one of America's favorite coffee brands, Starbucks, will be closing more than 100 of its coffeehouses in North America, and Massachusetts is on the list. According to several media sources, Massachusetts will be saying goodbye to at least 20 of Starbucks' coffeehouses, including the following locations.

  • 177 College Ave, Medford, MA 02155
  • 627 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118
  • 1 JFK St, Cambridge, MA 02138
  • 260 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144
  • 1662 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
  • 11 First St, Cambridge, MA 02141
  • 63-65 Court St, Boston, MA 02108
  • 62 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116
  • 12 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108
  • 540 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215
  • 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110
  • 1660-1670 Soldiers Fld Rd, Boston, MA 02135
  • 1948 Beacon St, Brighton, MA 02135
  • 277 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446
  • 850 River St, Hyde Park, MA 02136
  • 661 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
  • 333 Worcester St, Natick, MA 01760
  • 474 Woodward St, Waban, MA 02468
  • 11 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127
  • 68a Central St, Wellesley, MA 02482

The company noted that the closures are part of the brand's restructuring and building “towards a better Starbucks.”

If you have to change your morning coffee routine, you may want to call your Starbucks coffeehouse to find out if they have already closed and, if not, when they anticipate the shop's closure will occur.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US

To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Medford, Cambridge
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM