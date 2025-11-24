You Can Still Find The Pizza Ranked WORST In The U.S. Across Massachusetts
I don't know, Massachusetts. Would it be a fair assessment to make that it's easier to find low-quality fast food than high-quality? Personally, I'm fairly easy to please, and I have to say that it's rare that I'm served a truly awful meal.
Most people I know, however, seem to get bad meals all the time. And here's another thing. For all of the popular chain restaurants that we don't have locally (or even in this state, for crying out loud!), such as Waffle House, Steak & Shake, Bojangles, and Whataburger, we certainly have all the worst pizza chains well represented.
Delishably.com conducted a study on the worst pizza chains in the US. The main criterion was the all-important taste factor. Before we get started, allow me to say that I've had pizza from all of these chains, and while some were better than others, I cannot claim that any were truly BAD.
Which Pizza Chains Made The WORST List?
5. Pizza Hut
According to Delishably, Pizza Hut is the least worst of the Top 5. I guess that's a small consolation. I confess I recently had pizza and wings from the Hut, and both were dynamite! Pizza Hut has several locations across the Bay State, including locally.
4. Papa John's
Again, Papa John's has numerous locations in Massachusetts, including locally.
3. Domino's Pizza
Domino's probably has the most stores of any pizza chain. We have SEVERAL in the Beautiful Berkshires.
2. Little Caesars
Delishably ranks Little Caesars as the second-worst pizza chain in the country. Do any of you reading this remember that Pittsfield once had a Little Caesars? I think the closest location now is in Webster. Or perhaps Worcester...Maybe it's Worcester Road in Webster. Now I'm confused...
And The #1 WORST Pizza Chain Is...
1. Chuck E. Cheese's
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I LIKE the pizza from Chuck E. Cheese's. It could be a nostalgia thing bringing me back to when I was a kid, but I've never had a bad pizza from the Chuckmeister. Currently, there are only 5 locations left in Massachusetts. And the closest location to the Berkshires is actually in another state. Latham, New York.
What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the rankings? Check out the original article on Delishably's website here.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff