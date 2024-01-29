Doors Are Now Open at Famous Steakhouse Chain’s First Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boasting 33 restaurants that have at least one Michelin star, Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

While Massachusetts has an abundance of restaurants to offer, one very famous, high-end steakhouse has never called the Bay State home, until now.

STK Steakhouse Opens First Massachusetts Location

With locations in Los Angeles, Dubai, New York, London, and Miami (just to name a few) STK has long established itself as one of the top steakhouses in the world. The newest location opened its doors in the Back Bay on Berkley Street last month and is the chain's first Massachusetts venture. Popular with celebrities and foodies alike, STK offers prime cuts of meat, world-class seafood, and creative cocktails.

"The modern steakhouse certainly showcases an array of impressive cuts and premium seafood, from the Wagyu beef in their Lil’ Brgs ($28), red king crab (market price), and lobster and eggs benedict ($48) at brunch to their tuna tartare ($33), braised short rib quesadilla ($25) and STK sandwich ($22) at lunch and signature STK steaks served all day long. Cuts include six and ten ounce filets, ribeye spinalis (the cap), NY Strip, and specialties like Dry-Aged Delmonico (14 oz for $115) and Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye (16 oz for $101)" - Boston.com