Stock Car Racing Exhibit Celebrates Southern Berkshire Legends

If you are a fan of stock car racing, there's an event coming up in the Berkshires that will be right up your alley, and it will be hosted by the Sheffield Historical Society.

Stock Car Fans Need to Mark March 26 on Their Calendars as a Free Event is Calling Their Name

The Society will present a special exhibit celebrating stock car racing in the Southern Berkshire region on Thursday, March 26, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at the Gregg Massini Bus Garage, located across from Barnard Park on Route 7 in Sheffield.

Which Drivers Will Be at the Southern Berkshire Exhibit?

According to a press release sent to us by the Sheffield Historical Society, the exhibit will feature fan-favorite drivers Daniel Duncan “Rebel” Harris, Edward Delmolino, Dickie Larkin, Danny Watson, Gregg Massini, Andy Bachetti, Ryan Larkin, and Jeff Watson. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the race cars up close and meet the drivers.

But That's Not All, There Will Be Special Giveaways Too

In addition, there will be special giveaways for fans, and copies of *We Can’t Drive 55* by local historian and author Kevin Larkin will be available for purchase.

Additional Dates of the Exhibit and Admission Cost

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will also be held on additional dates, including:

Friday, March 27, 3:00–6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Sheffield Historical Society by going here or you can call (413) 229-2694.

