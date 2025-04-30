Get a Panoramic View of Boston’s Skyline From This Wooded Spot

Lynn Woods Reservation has tons to offer families in Massachusetts seeking outdoor adventures this spring and summer. Hiking trails, mountain biking, scenic views, trees, water, lore, and a pretty awesome panoramic view of Boston's skyline awaits you!

I grew up in Lynn, and Lynn woods was a regular destination for us as kids. It was wonderful then and it's wonderful now.

Stone Tower in Lynn Woods

This 48-foot stone structure, built in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration, is the park’s highest point at 285 feet, offering stunning panoramic views of Lynn’s waterfront, Boston’s skyline, and distant Atlantic horizons. The original purpose of the tower was for fire watch.

Thanks to philanthropy by the Richardson family, the tower was refurbished in 2010, it's now safe to climb the winding steel staircase to near the top and look out. Stone Tower is open to the public and access is totally free.

Lynn Woods' other cool attractions

Parking for usage of Lynn Woods is not a problem, so bring the stroller, kids, sunglasses, sunscreen, water, and snacks because there is 30 miles of hike worthy trails!

Dungeon Rock

Another cool attraction of Lynn Woods with sort of a Goonie's like vibe is Dungeon Rock. I have never been inside, but I'm familiar with the lore.

One of the more well-known attractions within Lynn Woods is Dungeon Rock, a small cave with a long history with ghosts and pirate’s treasure. After entering via a door, you can go down a staircase into the cave about 150 feet before you can no longer stand upright.

According to local legend, a pirate in the 1700s named Thomas Veale came to Lynn but was wanted by the colony’s law enforcement. Veale resolved to live in this cave, only making a few trips into town when needed. All of his belongings, including his loot, stayed in the cave with him. One day, the caved collapsed, trapping the pirate and his loot inside. -lynnmuseum.org

Be sure to put Stone Tower at Lynn Woods on your list of travels this spring and summer.