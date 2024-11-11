Massachusetts has recently lost seven Stop and Shop stores as they closed their doors on Oct. 31. It's not a surprise. Times are especially tough right now for the retail industry and closures are happening steadily as these companies are finding ways to trim the fat. Let's face it, shuttering underperforming stores is inevitable.

Just as a reminder, the following are the Stop and Shop stores that closed in Massachusetts on Halloween:

932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537

36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800

341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911

415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262

It's worth mentioning that the Newton store on Needham Street closed over the summer on Aug. 29.

One thing that Stop and Shop shoppers will appreciate is the fact that the grocery chain has eliminated the 10-cent paper bag fee in most of its Massachusetts stores. Some stores have to keep the fee as it is a town or city requirement for that particular store.

The decision to eliminate the fee was a response to customer feedback. It's great to see that the Quincy-based grocery chain is listening to the feedback and taking their customers seriously.

While it hasn't been released exactly which locations eliminated the bag fee you can always call your nearby store or contact Stop and Shop via the supermarket chain's Contact Us page.

