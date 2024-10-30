Massachusetts Grocery Stores Bans the Sale of These Popular Items

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the most prominent Massachusetts-based grocers is Stop & Shop. The chain currently operates 125 stores throughout the Bay State. Although the company just announced the closure of some 30-plus locations, the supermarket still has a large footprint across the state.

In addition to the store closings, Stop & Shop just made another major announcement last month, this time concerning a product they are permanently removing from their shelves.

Stop & Shop Announces the Elimination of Tobacco Sales

In September, the grocery announced plans to end sales of all tobacco products at all stores across Massachusetts in addition to their stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

The company's president, Gordon Reid, announced the change would go into effect swiftly, starting on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid

Stop & Shop is also hosting two cigarette buyback events on August 28 at the Grove Hall location at 460 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester and the 1351 Forest Avenue location on Staten Island in New York.