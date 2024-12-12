Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Adding New Feature to Help Customers Save Money Quickly

A Massachusetts-based supermarket chain is making saving money easier and quicker.

One thing that I have a difficult time keeping up with is clipping coupons. It's something that I want and mean to do as you can save a decent amount of money when grocery shopping but somehow this task escapes me as so many other day-to-day duties get in the way. Maybe that's a New Year's resolution I need to make...take the time to clip more coupons.

One Massachusetts Supermarket Chain is About to Make the Coupon Clipping Process Much Easier and Faster

While the news about Stop and Shop lately hasn't been very positive (stores closing a few months ago and a recent security issue that caused many shelves throughout many of the chain's stores to be empty) there is some great news about the Quincy-based grocer and it involves its customers saving money.

According to various online media outlets, Stop and Shop plans to install kiosks in all of its stores (not just Massachusetts stores) this January. These kiosks will serve as a way to make digital-only coupons more accessible to customers. All you'll have to do on your end to take advantage of the coupons and savings is scan a loyalty card or enter a phone number and you'll quickly get access to any digital coupons or personalized offers.

It seems like grocers like Stop & Shop realize how vital it is nowadays for shoppers to save as much money as possible as prices keep increasing. If anything, this will at least serve as a convenience for those Stop and Shop customers who want to save money easily and quickly. Stop and Shop has many locations throughout Massachusetts. Whether you shop at the Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, or any Stop and Shop store, expect to see these coupon kiosks soon.

