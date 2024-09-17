Here’s the Absolute Last Date You Have to Shop at These Massachusetts Stop & Shop Stores

Massachusetts continues to feel the closures of retail stores, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores. Speaking of grocery stores, it was revealed a few months ago that Quincy-based supermarket chain Stop & Shop will be closing down some of its underperforming stores including eight in Massachusetts.

Company president Gordon Reid made the following statement regarding the upcoming closures.

Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online

While that statement is understandable not all shoppers are happy with the news as it means that they'll have to find the next closest Stop & Shop to where they live or change grocers altogether.

If you were wondering how much time you have to prepare for these closures in Massachusetts, the absolute last day you have to shop will be Nov. 2 of this year. That's when all of the affected Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts will close. Keep in mind some of them may close before the Nov. 2 deadline. Case and point, the Newton store on Needham Street closed on Aug. 29.

Aside from the Newton location, these are the seven other Stop & Shop stores that will be closing in Massachusetts by Nov. 2

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

Keep checking back for closure updates in Massachusetts.

