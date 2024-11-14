Massachusetts shoppers may notice that some shelves are looking a bit bare this week at one of the state's top supermarkets.

Stop and Shop recently closed seven of its stores on Halloween as a way to trim the fat (see locations below). It seems like many companies are closing down underperforming stores to stay above water. Customers who used to shop at these stores now have to find alternate places to shop for food items. On top of that Stop & Shop is now low on some of its inventory.

Earlier today on my way home from work, I stopped at my local Stop & Shop store to grab a few things for supper tonight and I couldn't help but notice that many of the store's shelves had bare spots, particularly in the fresh food areas ( see photos below).

It turns out that Stop and Shop is facing a state-wide IT cybersecurity "systems outage" issue. There were several signs throughout the store explaining the issue to customers while thanking them for their patience. The signs provided the following information:

Due to IT system outages that are affecting some of the behind-the-scenes applications, product deliveries may be slightly delayed. We are working to restock our shelves as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. Stop and Shop.

If you are planning on shopping at Stop and Shop today or in the next few days, keep in mind that some items may be out of stock and you may have to shop at more than one store to get everything you need. The Stop and Shop stores that permanently shut down on Halloween include the following:

932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537

36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800

341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911

415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262

If you have any questions for Stop and Shop concerning the recent outages you can contact customer service at 1 (800) 767-7772 or by going to the store's Contact Us page.

