Massachusetts Best St. Patrick’s Day Parades for 2026

While March 17 is not an official holiday in Massachusetts, it might as well be. No other state quite knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like Massachusetts.

While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an Irish holiday celebrating the feast day of their patron saint, originally celebrated with religious feasts and services, it has since become a celebration of Irish culture in the U.S. The Americanized version of the holiday has more to do with green beer rather than an actual celebration of the Irish culture, but you know, that's just what we do.

Given the high population of Irish decedents living in the Bay State, there are no shortages of places to celebrate the not so holy day in Massachusetts. There are parties and parades throughout the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026:

Massachusetts' capital city will host its annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 15 starting at 11:30 a.m. Known as one of the largest in the U.S., it features a 3-mile route through South Boston, starting at Broadway Station. Since 1901 this parade has become a prominent part of South Boston's history. As always, this year's parade will feature marching bands and pipe bands from throughout North America

Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026:

This year's Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade and road race are back and organizers are promising the best parade yet, being held on March 22, 2026 beginning at 11:10 a.m.

The parade starts off from the former Kmart Plaza and will head North on Northampton Street to Beech Street; East on Beech Street to Appleton Street; Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street; North on High Street to Hampden Street.

The 49th annual Holyoke St. Patrick's Day road race, which draws almost as many people as the parade itself will be held on Saturday, March 21 with a 1 p.m. start time.