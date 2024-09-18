Watch Out for These Laws When Moving to New York

All states seem to have their strange laws. They just don't seem to make sense yet they are technically still on the books. If you live in Massachusetts there are many oddball laws that make you scratch your head or raise an eyebrow. We have included a few examples below.

Snoring is prohibited unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked.

Christmas has been illegal in Massachusetts since 1659. If you celebrate Christmas, you will be fined five shillings.

It is illegal to take a lion to the movies

Yup, those are strange and are all technically still considered laws. If you are new to New York or are thinking about living in New York, buckle up because these strange laws are all still considered illegal, though I don't think you will be placed in cuffs and dragged off to the big house if you break any of them. However, they are fun to check out.

14 Weird Laws Courtesy of New York

There you have it. Whether you live in Albany, Hampstead, Brookhaven, or anywhere in the Empire State, these acts are technically illegal in New York.

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws

